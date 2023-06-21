Utah's Hogle Zoo has a new after-hours event coming up: Hogle Zoo'au

Utah's Hogle Zoo has a new after-hours event coming up on Friday, June 23, 2023 from 6:30-9:30p.m.

Morgan got a sneak peek at the Hogle Zoo'au, which is a perfect event for the whole family and will highlight Pacific Island culture and animals.

You'll be able to learn about the different species of bats, lizards, sea life, and other creatures that are vital to the delicate ecosystems on each island.

Visitors will be able to explore the zoo as the sun sets, which is a great way to experience animals in a whole new way. Lions are roaring, giraffes get the zoomies, and the Asian Highland cats become very active.

You'll also enjoy music and dancing in the Oasis Plaza, plus a Hawaiian dance showcase in the Wildlife Theatre.

There will also be specialty food to purchase including Kalbi Hawaiian BBQ

Ribs, Island Grilled Cheese, Spam Mac, Pineapple Teriyaki Burger, Blueberry Churro with Cream Cheese Dip, and the Pineapple upside down pretzel.

Hogle Zoo'au is a separately ticketed special event. Tickets are $14.95 per person, kids two and under are free.

Get your tickets and learn more at hoglezoo.org and be sure to follow Utah's Hogle Zoo on Instagram and Facebook to see daily schedules, including keeper chats, animal demonstrations and upcoming events.