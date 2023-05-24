Utah's Hogle Zoo is celebrating some of the "little guys"

A large portion, almost 80 percent, of Utah's Hogle Zoo's feathery, furry and scaly animals live in the Small Animal Building.

In fact, it's the area in the Zoo with the most animals.

And on Saturday, May 27, 2023 the Zoo is celebrating the little guys in the annual Little Creature Feature.

Join them from 10am-3pm in the Small Animal Building.

Little Creature Feature will have special activities, like live animal paintings and a chance to chat with an animal keeper.

An interactive game will help you explore the Small Animal Building and its hundreds of residents.

You'll find monkeys, small cats, birds, tortoises, porcupines, a sloth, and many birds in the rainforest atrium.

Little Creature Feature is included with a general admission or a zoo membership.

For more information go to hoglezoo.org and follow Utah's Hogle Zoo on Instagram and Facebook to see daily schedules, including keeper chats, animal demos and upcoming events.

