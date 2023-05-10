Utah's Hogle Zoo is doing something special for Mother's Day

Utah's Hogle Zoo is hosting its first My Cubs and Me event to celebrate all moms and their children, including humans and those in the wild kingdom.

My Cubs and Me will feature special activities, animal demonstrations, games, and resource partner tables.

Through an opportunity drawing at the event, Utah Fertility Center will award up to $10,000 for future infertility treatment services to one guest.

Utah's Hogle Zoo has a special opportunity to connect guests to species they can protect in the wild by learning about the way animals pair into families and care for each other.

Guests will learn journey stories of resident zoo animals, including adoption, blended families, lifetime mates, and sibling caregivers.

Jenny talked with Lexi Yang and Hanna Comstock who work with Primates and learned about resident Bornean orangutans, Acara and Tuah.

They are a great example of sibling caregivers. Acara had the unexpected opportunity to become a mother to Tuah when they unexpectedly lost their parents Eve and Eli.

She was about nine years old, but had to quickly learn how to help Tuah grow.

Because of the great relationship Acara had with keepers, the zoo team attempted something that had never been done before with orangutans.

They trained Acara in how to care for a baby. Things like holding him softly, holding him upright, and presenting him for a bottle.

She's taken care of him ever since. Acara just turned 18 and Tuah turned eight last November. Their relationship is one that Utah's HOgle Zoo really loves to celebrate.

My Cubs and Me is Saturday, May 13, 2023 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. This event is included with general admission or a zoo membership. The zoo is open 9 a.m.-6p.m.

Utah's Hogle Zoo is welcoming moms of all stages for free both Saturday, May 13 and Mother's Day Sunday, May 14, with any paid zoo admission. You can request your free ticket with paid admission at the zoo's ticket window.

For more information, go to hoglezoo.org and follow Utah's HogleZoo on Instagram and Facebook to see daily schedules, including keeper chats, animal demonstrations and upcoming events.

