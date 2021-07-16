Utah's housing market is on fire, but are we heading towards a shift soon?

In this week's Real Estate Rundown, UVO Group agents Chris Hoffman and Quinsee Beach joined us to talk about Utah's market.

We all know it's been on fire lately, and is being described as a "seller's market".

But according to Chris and Quinsee, we could be heading towards a shift to a "buyer's market" soon.

There are a lot of homes on the market, so that means the prices are more competitive.

