Utah's housing market is on fire, but are we heading towards a shift soon?

We talked to agents with UVO for this Real Estate Rundown.
Posted at 2:18 PM, Jul 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-16 16:18:42-04

In this week's Real Estate Rundown, UVO Group agents Chris Hoffman and Quinsee Beach joined us to talk about Utah's market.

We all know it's been on fire lately, and is being described as a "seller's market".

But according to Chris and Quinsee, we could be heading towards a shift to a "buyer's market" soon.

There are a lot of homes on the market, so that means the prices are more competitive.

You can reach Chris by calling 801.647.7313 or emailing Chris@uvorealestate.com and by visiting his website chris@utahforsalehomes.com.

You can reach Quinsee by calling 801.654.2940 or emailing Quinsee@uvorealestate.com or by visiting utahforsalehomes.com
