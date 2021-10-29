Watch
Utah's housing market is one of the hottest in the nation

Utah's real estate market is one of the hottest in the country. Here's what that means for buyers and sellers.
Posted at 2:06 PM, Oct 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-29 16:06:49-04

Utah's housing market is one of the hottest in the nation, only trailing behind Idaho for appreciation.

From September 2020 to September 2021, Utah's median sold price rose by 26 percent for single family homes and 24 percent for multifamily homes.

This is a continuing treat for the Utah housing market, so what does that mean for buyers and sellers?

Chris Hoffman from UVO Group joined us with some answers in this week's Real Estate Rundown.

He says the current market is great news for those looking to sell their home as the prices aren't showing signs of slowing down in the near future.

For buyers however, this means you may need to get creative when you're shopping for a home.

The UVO Group can help with your selling or buying needs, find them at Utahforsalehomes.com.

