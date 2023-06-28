Utah's largest food truck rally for charity is back this summer with a family-friendly event.

On July 8, 2023 from 4-10pm, more than 25 food trucks will gather at Liberty Park for the ninth annual Food Truck Face Off, presented by discover.

You can vote for your favorite food truck, and also give back to three different Utah nonprofits: Fourth Street Clinic, Utah Community Action and The Children's Center Utah.

We talked with Carla Frein from Children's Center Utah, about their services that provide comprehensive mental health care to infants, toddlers and preschoolers who have been through trauma. They base the care they give on the individual child and their family.

One of the trucks taking part in the Food Truck Face Off is Nectar. Elizabeth Castaneda says their truck is more than just a place to grab a drink. It's a place, she says, to try out a new way of enjoying fruit juice. Their drinks are crated with fresh fruit and a lot of creativity!

For more information please visit: foodtruckfaceoffslc.org.