Utah's largest job fair is returning; Here are some tips for getting back to in-person job interviews

After two years of mostly virtual job fairs, Utah's largest job fair is back — in person!

The Utah Valley Job fair is happening on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 from 2-5pm at the Utah Valley Convention Center.

David Rowley, Government & Community Relations for Utah Valley Chamber of Commerce joined us with how to prepare yourself.

He says nothing beats face-to-face interaction when searching for a job. If you're a job seeker, he says now is a great time to start networking and attending events to meet with potential employers.

He offered these tips:

-Prepare to talk about yourself. Just like a job interview, this is your chance to make a good impression on potential employers. Research the companies you're interested in and be ready to share why you would be an asset to their team. Practice introducing yourself. Have a 30-second elevator pitch ready where you share your name, education and training. Talk about positions that interest you, your skills and experience.

-Update your resume. Research the jobs and employers you are interested in and tailor your resume. Provide relevant experience and skills to showcase your qualifications for the position. Quantify positive results using numbers, percentages and dollar amounts. Bring multiple hard copies with you to the event.

-Dress professionally. Make sure your clothes are clean, pressed and fit well.

-Don't be afraid to follow up! It shows that you care about the connections you made. Email within 24 hours of the event

Job openings are in aerospace, automotive, broadcasting, construction, education, engineering, government, health care, IT, life sciences, transportation and more. You can find a list of nearly 100 participating employers at utahvalleyjobfair.com.

The Utah Valley Job Fair is sponsored by the Utah Valley Chamber of Commerce, Department of Workforce Services, Brigham Young University, Utah Valley University, Utah Department of Veterans & Military Affairs, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Self-Reliance Services, Mountainland Technical College, Utah Valley Convention Center and Alpine, Provo and Nebo school districts.