Utah's Latinx community was hit hard by COVID, but this organization stood up to help

Utah's Latinx community was hit hard by COVID-19. They make up about 14 percent of the state's population, but account for more than 34 perfect of positive cases of the virus.

Marifer Rivera, Community Education Manager for Comunidades Unidas,(CU) says many of the Latinx in Utah are essential workers and had to be on the front lines working.

Her organization has been around since 1999 but during the pandemic, the needs of the community they serve, shifted.

So, along with a $30,000 donation from Smith's Food & Drug, C-U started hosting weekly food distribution events where people can drive up, and pick up healthy food that's also culturally competent.

"Culturally competent means that we can provide food that our Latinx families will know how to prepare, know how to cook, and be able to use," says Rivera.

In addition to food giveaways, CU has been hosting vaccine clinics and has helped to bust some of the myths about the vaccine in the Latinx community.

That's why they were chosen as the Zero Hunger Hero by Smith's and Fox 13.