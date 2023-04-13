Utah's Live On Playbook is the first-of-its kind suicide prevention course

It's estimated that 91 percent of Utahns have been impacted by suicide. So Live On believes that every single person should know how to help.

Helping is easier with a free resource that is available to all individuals.

It's called the Live On Playbook and is a suicide prevention course designed as 10 posts on Instagram that take less than 5 minutes each to complete.

Each course teaches how to recognize suicide warning signs, how to have difficult conversations, and how to learn more about resources that exist in our state.

Allison Foust with the Utah Department of Health and Human Services says Live On was launched in 2020 by public and private partners with nothing in common except being impacted by suicide.

It is made up of church leaders, business leaders, health care organizations and the state.

Their Live On Playbook is the first free resource on social media, so Utah really is leading the way.

You can learn more at liveonutah.organd on Instagram.