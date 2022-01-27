Utah's Nathan Chen wanted to be a hockey goalie, but his mom gave him figure skates instead

Salt Lake City's Nathan Chen started skating when he was only three years old! He says he was watching his older brothers play hockey and dreamed of being a goalie.

His mom gave him figure skates instead, and as they say, the rest is history.

Chen won his first national figure skating title at just 10 years old.

And he won the Bronze Medal in the 2018 Olympics. Now he has his sights set on Gold in Beijing 2022.

