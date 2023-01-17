Utah's Newest Al Pastor Taco Spot

This family-owned taco spot offers dishes both savory and sweet.

Chase, from SLC Foodie, recommends you order everything on your first visit.

Gordo's Tacos and Beer is Utah's newest al pastor taco place located on the border of Murray and Salt Lake City.

What to order:

Birria Tacos

Quesadillas

Burritos

Street Corn

----------------------------

Next stop is Blue Blue located in West Valley City at the Valley Fair Mall.

Sip on any of these drinks while shopping or stop by during your lunch break for a pick-me-up.

What to order:

Snow Pink – Fresh Strawberry Smoothie

Mango Espresso

Chocolate Mocha

Cocoa Treasure - Brown sugar boba, crystal boba, Oreo, whipped cream, milk, then cocoa powder topped

Super Fruit Tea – Strawberry, Orange, Blueberries, Lime, Water Melon, Four Season GT

Follow Chase's foodie findings on Instagram "slcfoodie", TikTok "slcfoodie" and on Facebook "Salt Lake Foodie".