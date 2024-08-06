Utah's newest bike park is a great place for kids on bikes, scooters and skateboards

Utah's newest bike park has just opened in Springville, and it's a great place for kids on bikes, scooters and skateboards.

The Cherry Ridge Bike Park has an asphalt skills loop that will help kids learn to pump and navigate features.

Christian Peper, Founder of Better Bike Parks, helped build it, and joined us with more.

He says, "When I was a kid, my dad and I built a bike park in our backyard. It was enough of an attraction that people would drive from out of state regularly to ride it."

Now, he's turned that love into his business, and also helped build the Eagle Mountain Bike Park in partnership with Maverik Adventure's First Stop and Facebook.

The park houses Utah's largest public dirt jumps.

Christian says Better Bike Parks are build by riders, for riders and they hope to build more around Utah.

If riders or cities want them to build something, they can contact them at betterbikeparks.com or @betterbikeparks on Instagram.