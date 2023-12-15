Utah's "Officer Nae Nae" wants parents to be aware of a new Apple iPhone update

Humanizing law enforcement is part of the job for "Officer Nae Nae," formally known as Corporal Bryson Lystrup.

"I want to show the human side of those who wear the badge," he said. "I feel, with my platform, it's an ability to remind people police officers are humans that have families, play pranks, laugh, and enjoy life just as much as everyone else."

Mental health is a huge aspect of his work, and Officer Nae Nae likes to provide useful information for his followers as well.

That includes a potential safety concern with a new iPhone feature. The latest update includes an easy way to transfer contact information by just holding two phones right on top of each other.

It's an easy way to share a phone number or address, but Officer Nae Nae says if you don't want that on your phone (and especially if parents don't want it on their kids' phones) you can turn it off.

To turn this off go to 'Settings' —> 'General' —> 'AirDrop' —> 'Bringing Devices Together'. Then, change that feature to 'OFF'.

You can follow him @OfficerNaeNae on all the social media platforms.

