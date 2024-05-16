Utah's outdoor summer concert season is kicking off with Brooks & Dunn

The outdoor summer concerts are kicking off in a big way at the Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre (formerly USANA).

Morgan Saxton talked with Trent Falcone, Director of Marketing at Live Nation Salt Lake City, who says this is the largest season in the amphitheatre's history!

Brooks & Dunn with take the stage on Thursday, May 30, 2024 with their REBOOT 2024 Tour. With 20 number 1 hits stretching back to 1991, 2 Grammy awards, dozens of ACM and CMA honors and a discogroaphy counting more albums sales than any duo in history, you will want to see this show!

You can enter to win a VIP Concert Experience, which includes a room at the Hampton Inn, 2 tickets to Brooks & Dunn playing at Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre in West Valley City, Utah on May 30th and an invitation to the Neon Lounge, which includes appetizers and cash bar, memorabilia display, photo opportunities, tour merchandise shopping and dedicated VIP check-in location and on-site VIP hosts.

One day after Brooks & Dunn is An Evening with James Taylor. Other big acts include Red Hot Chili Peppers, Sarah McLachlan, Janet Jackson and Utah's own Imagine Dragons.

See the lineup here and get your tickets at Ticketmaster.com.