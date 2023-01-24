Utah's Own #StuartSelfies is back at Sundance in 2023

Stuart Graves, aka #StuartSelfie, grabs his camera and heads to Main Street in Park City every Sundance season, hoping to snap selfies with his favorite celebrities.

Even before the 2023 film fest began, Stuart had a "top 5" list he was hoping to get selfies with.

Those stars were: Anne Hathaway, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Adam Lambert and Gael Garcia-Bernal.

Well, guess what? He got all five and many, many more.

Stuart joined us on The PLACE to tell us how he manages to get so many stars to stop and take an old-school selfie, as he puts it.

Stuart told us Joseph Gordon-Levitt is one of his all-time favorites, and he's wanted to meet him for years, so he's so happy he got that one.

He says, "Anne Hathaway and Adam Lambert were absolutely the most friendly of this year's celebs."

You can see many of the celeb selfies on Salt Lake Magazine's website, and all of them on Stuart's Facebook page.