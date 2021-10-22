UVO has two new homes on the market and an event to invite you to!

In this week's Real Estate Rundown, Quinsee Beach from UVO Group, told us about two homes newly listed.

The first one was under contract very quickly, more proof that Utah is still in a seller's market. Many homes are only available for a few days up to a couple of weeks. The home at 6152 South 700 West in Murray is an example of that. It was listed at $410,000 for a four-bedroom, 2-bath, and 2-car covered parking. The agent on that house is Nate Henrie, and you can reach him at 801-500-0025, email Nate@uvorealestate.com.

The second home Quinsee told us about is still available, for now. It's at 954 South Babbling Brook Court and is listed for $950,000. This home has five bedrooms. 3.5 bathrooms and a three-car garage. Call agent Jennifer Langford at 801-928-8120 or email her at Jennifer@uvorealestate.com.

UVO is also inviting you to an event at the Utah Motorsports Campus on October 22 from 1-9pm. There will be a party and a car show.

For more information and to see listings, visit Utahforsalehomes.com