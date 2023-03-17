UVU's Master of Public Service is changing names

Utah Valley University (UVU) has had a Master of Public Service for several years. But the name recently changed to Master of Public Administration.

Steven Sylvester, Director of the Master of Public Administration Program, says the name change was necessary to better represent the program with a nationally recognized degree within the public sector.

Sylvester says, "While the name has changed, our faculty are excited to continue to provide the same quality education that existed under the Master of Public Service program to future students."

Barbara Smith graduated with an MPA from UVU and says she can attest to the amazing faculty. She says they are passionate about what they teach, and that is infectious.

Smith says she loved the small class sizes, so students could receive individualized and personalized education opportunities.

The classes are 100 percent online, so you can attend from anywhere. In fact, Smith was working full-time while enrolled in her master's program.

Smith also told us about her study abroad courses in New Zealand. Students traveled there to study the response to two consecutive earthquakes and a shooting at a mosque in Christchurch.

Sylvester says Utah residents and non-residents pay the same affordable tuition rate for the 36-credit program.

Graduates with a Master of Public Administration degree are expected to earn up to 20% more per year than with a bachelor's degree alone, making for an excellent return on investment.

You can learn more by visiting the website uvu.edu/mpa.

