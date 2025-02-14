Watch Now
The Place

Actions

Valentine dinner & dessert recipes by The Vineyard Mom

Creamy Scallops and Roasted Bell Peppers with Spaghetti & Tiramisu Dip
The Vineyard Mom shares a recipe for dinner and dessert for Valentine's Day.
Posted
and last updated

Leslie Dabney, The Vineyard Mom, shares dinner and dessert recipes you can make with your Valentine or for your Valentine!

Creamy Scallops and Roasted Bell Peppers with Spaghetti
1 lb spaghetti pasta
1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
1 lb of scallops
¼ teaspoon each salt and pepper
2 tablespoons butter
3 cloves of garlic, minced
¼ cup roasted bell peppers, drained and finely chopped
2 teaspoons lemon zest
⅛ teaspoon red pepper flakes
1 ¼ cup heavy cream
2 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
3 tablespoon fresh parsley,
Chopped Parmesan cheese for serving

Cook spaghetti according to package directions for al dente.
Drain.
Meanwhile, heat a large skillet on high heat with extra virgin olive oil.
Season scallops with salt and pepper.
Add scallops to the skillet in a single layer.
Let the scallops sear for 1-2 minutes.
Turn and sear for another 1-2 minutes.
Add butter, garlic, roasted red bell peppers and lemon zest to the pan.
Saute for 1 minute.
Pour in cream, lemon lemon juice and 2 tablespoons of parsley.
Add cooked drained pasta to the pan and simmer in the sauce with the scallops for 2 minutes.
Remove from heat and garnish with Parmesan cheese and the remainder of the chopped parsley.
Serve immediately.

Pair with a Pino noir or a Chardonnay, depending on your mood for red or white.

Tiramisu Dip
16 ounces of Mascarpone cheese, softened
2 tablespoons of confectioners sugar
1 tablespoon of cocoa powder, plus some for garnish
2 tablespoons instant espresso powder
1 pint of heavy whipping cream
3 tablespoons confectioners sugar
½ teaspoon vanilla extract
Lady finger cookies for dipping

In a bowl, beat the softened Mascarpone cheese, 2 tbsp of confectioners sugar, cocoa powder and instant espresso until smooth.
With a hand mixer, whip the cream with the remaining confectioners sugar and vanilla extract until soft peaks form.
Fold almost all of the whipping cream into the cheese mixture.
Leave a little of the whipping cream for topping.
Divide the tiramisu dip into small glasses and top with a dollop of the whipping cream.
Sprinkle with some cocoa for garnish. Serve with lady fingers or your favorite cookie for dipping.

Recipes courtesy of: Leslie Dabny, The Vineyard Mom @thevineyardmomliving.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere