Valentine's Day Drinks & Dining at The Little America Hotel

Valentine's Drinks & Dining all weekend long
Enjoy special Valentine's food and drinks at Little America.
Celebrate Valentine's or Galentine's Day with a special dining experience at The Little America Hotel.

Morgan Saxton got a preview of what they have planned for the full weekend.

Indulge in a thoughtfully crafted Valentine's weekend menu at The Coffee Shop, featuring comforting favorites elevated for the occasion.

Enhance your meal with expertly crafted specialty cocktails from Lucky H Bar, available throughout the weekend at The Coffee Shop, Lucky H Buffet, and Lucky H Bar.

Walk-ins are welcome. No reservations are required. The specials will be offered 11am-11pm Friday, February 14, Saturday, February 15 & Sunday, February 16, 2025.

The menu features multiple courses with a Filet Mignon & Salmon composed plate as the main.

Desserts include:

Cupid's Heart - Velvet Chocolate Mousse, Mascarpone Cheese and Fresh Raspberries
Sweethearts Coupe - Caramel Cream filled Mini Profiteroles, Mixed Berries, Cream Anglaise

Themed cocktails include:
Cocoa Cupid: Baileys Irish Cream, Chocolate Liqueur, Vodka & Chocolate Syrup
Mint To Be: Bacardi Rum, Chateau Monet, Raspberry Liquor, Mint Lime, Club Soda Sprite, Fresh Raspberry
Blushing Margarita: Strawberry-Basil-Infused Blanco Tequila, Lime Juice, Agave Syrup, Sparkling Rose
Zero Proof – Old Fashioned: Spice – 94 Orange, Cherry, Cranberry Juice Splash
Zero Proof – Lucky H Mango Lemonade: Splash of Mango Puree, Lemonade, Sweet & Sour, Splash of Soda

You can learn more at saltlake.littleamerica.com and on Instagram.

