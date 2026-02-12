Valentine's Day is almost here, which means it is time to "break up with your junk"!

The team from 1-800-GOT-JUNK? will handle all the heavy lifting, so you don't have to move a thing.

They remove almost anything, including old furniture, appliances, yard waste and renovation debris from homes and businesses.

After items are picked up they are carefully sorted to determine what can be donated, recycled, or responsibly disposed of.

Usable items are donated to local charities whenever possible.

Recyclable materials like metal, electronics, and cardboard are sent to appropriate

facilities.

Only items that truly can't be reused or recycled are taken to the landfill.

This process helps keep millions of pounds of waste out of landfills each year.

If you want to "break up with your junk", book online at 1800gotjunk.com or by calling 1-800-GOT-JUNK.