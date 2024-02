From palate to palette, this is the perfect Valentine's gifts for the fishy people in your life.

Katie Weinner is a chef and artist who not only loves fishing but also loves creating beautiful fish art.

Her newest company FIN-NEATO has cards, acrylic paintings, hand-painted mugs, and more. Katie joined us with a fun idea for Valentine's Day — edible paper, markers, shimmer and perfume!

For more info you can find her on Instagram @fin_neato or on her chef Instagram page @slcpop.