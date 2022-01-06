Value-based care may be the next step in the evolution of health care; What it means for patients

Accessing affordable high-quality healthcare continues to be one of the greatest challenges in the United States and Steward Health Care is hoping to help change that.

According to many experts, value-based care is the next step in the evolution of health care. But what is it exactly?

Eric Hales from Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Utah and Jason Worthen from Steward Health Care joined us to answer our questions and talk about their collaboration to advance value-based care in Utah.

Simply said, value-based care is a more proactive way to make healthcare more affordable for Utahns. Ideally, premiums go down, healthcare quality is improved, and patient satisfaction goes up.

That means the providers work closely with patients over time to improve their health vs only seeing them once a year and treating illness or injuries.

Healthcare providers are working together to coordinate every step of a patient’s care - from their Primary Care Physician, to diagnostic work, specialist referrals, and even outpatient or inpatient care when necessary.

The Steward Health Care Network is one of the largest in the United States and manages over 2 million patient lives annually.

The partnership with Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Utah and Steward Health Care means they will work closely with their providers to improve health outcomes for their members – while reducing their costs.

Eric Hales explained that Regence doesn't just sell health insurance... They're invested in helping people to stay well and live healthier lives

