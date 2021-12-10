Chef Casey Bowthorpe from Harmons joined us with a delicious recipe.

Veggie Primavera with Herbed Chicken

Serves 3 to 4

Ingredients:



High Heat Oil

1 lb chicken breasts

Dried oregano (or your favorite dried herb)

1 cup cherry tomatoes

1 onion, diced

1 cup match stick carrots

1 pound spiralized spring vegetables (carrots, beets, green/yellow zucchinis, etc.

1 lemon, juiced

3 tbsp olive oil

1 cup shredded radicchio

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Heat oven to 400°.

Heat a pan over medium high heat. While it's heating, season chicken with salt, pepper, and dried oregano. Once pan is hot, add just enough high heat oil to coat the bottom of the pan. Then add the chicken presentation side down. Let the chicken sear for two minutes. Flip, and sear for another two minutes. Transfer the chicken to a sheet tray and bake until internal temp reaches 165°.

To the pan, over medium high heat, add a little more oil, the tomatoes, and onion, season with salt and pepper and let cook for three to five minutes. Next add in the carrots and cook for another minute or two. Then add the spirals and season again with salt and pepper. Stir occasionally until the spiral veggies are cooked. Add the lemon juice tossing to coat. Turn off the heat, and add the olive oil and shredded radicchio. Divide veggies between four bowls or plates. Slice the chicken and divide the chicken evenly on top of the veggies.

