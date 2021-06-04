Vehicle travel is predicted to be up over 50 percent from last year, here are some safety tips before you hit the road

As expected, vehicle travel is predicted to be up over 50 percent from last year, and with this being June Tire Month at Ken Garff, Jenny went to Ken Garff Honda Downtown to get some safety tips for road trips.

Becky Hays, Service Manager, told her that vehicles are due for maintenance by mileage or time, whichever comes first. Remember - drivers who didn't spend a lot of time commuting during the pandemic are probably still due for maintenance.

During maintenance tires should be checked for wear or damage. Ken Garff offers complimentary tire repair!

Check your owner's manual for extended wear. And, Becky reminded us to check your spare tire too!

If you're not due for maintenance, here are a few things to check between maintenance intervals.

1. Check Tire inflation

2. Tire tread

3. Tire wear

4. Listen to your car

You can find more information at kengarff.com.