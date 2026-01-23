"Veneto" offers fine dining and wine pairings and classes to learn more about the wine

Veneto offers fine dining and wine pairings as well as special events throughout the year.

Starting January 25, 2026, they're offering six wine classes focusing on Italian wine and the regions they come from.

The first class is an introduction followed by different varieties each month through June.

They are also planning something unique each month for holidays and the changing seasons.

There's no tipping in Veneto, Italy or at the restaurant in Salt Lake City.

Guests at Veneto choose from the À La Cart menu with standout dishes such as Gnocchi Sbatui, fresh pastas made daily or grass-fed 100 percent Wagyu ribeye or dry-aged t-bone Piedmontese beef.

They also offer seasonal dishes featured on their 7-course or 5-course tasting menu with optional wine pairings.

You can learn more and see their full calendar of events at venetoslc.com.

