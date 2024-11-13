Vessel Kitchen can help you with "Everything But the Bird" for Thanksgiving Dinner

Vessel Kitchen's "Everything but the Bird" bundle is just like it sounds. You make the turkey for Thanksgiving dinner, and they provide the rest.

That includes your choice of two Fall Market Sides, Mashed Potatoes & Turkey Gravy, Croissant Stuffing, Fall Green Beans, Cranberry Sauce, House-Made Dinner Rolls & your choice of Dessert of Sweet Potato Spice Cake or Gluten-free Apple Berry Crisp.

Brian Reeder and Andrew Shrader, from Vessel Kitchen, made the stuffing on the show which contains toasted croissants, sourdough bread, onion, celery, cream, sage, thyme and turkey stock.

Be sure to get your orders in before 10pm on Tuesday, November 26, 2024 to secure your Thanksgiving spread.

Visit vesselkitchen.com/Thanksgiving to browse the options and book your order.