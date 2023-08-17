Vessel Kitchen celebrates 7 years with 7th location

Vessel Kitchen, is celebrating 7 years in business with it's 7th Utah location!

This Utah-born restaurant opened their doors in Park City in 2016 with a mission to redefine the concept of casual dining across the state.

The seventh restaurant location is slated to open this fall in the newly remodeled Salt Lake City International Airport in Concourse A.

Vessel Kitchen competed against nearly 70 other concepts to secure this new airport space!

Vessel will reintroduce breakfast into the mix of the restaurant’s usual savory lineup with fresh options for guests on the go.

For their menu and more information go to Vessel Kitchen.