Watch Now
The Place

Actions

Vessel Kitchen celebrates 7 years with 7th location

Vessel Kitchen is now open in Salt Lake International Airport
Vessel Kitchen is opening its 7th location in the Salt Lake International Airport.
Posted at 1:52 PM, Aug 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-17 15:52:05-04

Vessel Kitchen, is celebrating 7 years in business with it's 7th Utah location!

This Utah-born restaurant opened their doors in Park City in 2016 with a mission to redefine the concept of casual dining across the state.

The seventh restaurant location is slated to open this fall in the newly remodeled Salt Lake City International Airport in Concourse A.

Vessel Kitchen competed against nearly 70 other concepts to secure this new airport space!

Vessel will reintroduce breakfast into the mix of the restaurant’s usual savory lineup with fresh options for guests on the go.

For their menu and more information go to Vessel Kitchen.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere