Vessel Kitchen focuses on local ingredients each season

Vessel Kitchen focuses on food-forward sourcing, procuring local ingredients each season whenever possible. Not only because they are local, but because fresh ingredients taste better, and supporting local vendors is a central part of Vessel's identity.

Later this year, Vessel will be opening a sixth location at Station Park, Farmington and they're celebrating a sixth anniversary!

The Farmington restaurant will be the second location opening in Utah this year. The first was Alta Vista, which uses an innovative central kitchen that doubles as a culinary lab and counter-style storefront offering takeout and delivery.

Vessel’s Fire Roasted Eggplant

Fres - Serves 4-6 adults

● Whole Eggplant, washed - Two each, medium to large size

● Salt - 1 Teaspoon

● Ground black pepper - ¼ Teaspoon

● Cherry Tomatoes, Halved - 1 Pint

● Fresh squeezed lemon juice - 2 Teaspoons

● Honey Wine Vinegar - 2 Tablespoons

● Fresh Basil, Hand ripped - 1 Cup

● Olive Oil - 4 Tablespoons

Directions:

1. With the fork, puncture 4 holes in the eggplant.

2. Set the grill or gas burner on high, and set the eggplants directly over the flame.

3. Char evenly, until all sides are burned. Remove from heat

4. Place eggplants in the mixing bowl and cover. Let rest for 30 - 40 minutes at least, or for a few hours in the

fridge. The eggplant flash should be soft but not falling apart.

5. While the eggplants are resting, mix the remaining of the ingredients

6. When the eggplants are cold or room temperature, hold the eggplant in the palm of your hand, and start

peeling and discarding the charred skin. Remove the stem, and cut the eggplant to 1 inch size pieces.

7. Move to an airtight container, and refrigerate until use.

Vessel’s Farro Risotto

Fres - Serves 4-6 adults

● Cooked Farro - 1 Qt. (1.5 Cup dry, cook like pasta in salt water, and drain when done)

● Crimini Mushrooms, sliced, tossed with olive oil and roasted for 15 minutes in an oven @ 400f.

● Garlic cloves, crushed - 3 cloves

● Shallot, sliced - 2 Tablespoons

● White wine of choice - ¼ Cup

● Fresh Sage, sliced - 1 Tablespoon

● Fresh Rosemary, picked, chopped - 1 Tablespoon

● Olive Oil - 2 Tablespoons

● Chicken stock, water, or mushroom stock - 2 Quarts

● Asiago Cheese, Shredded - 1 Cup

● Salt - 1 Teaspoon

● Ground black pepper - ¼ Teaspoon

Directions:

1. Bring the stock or water to simmer

2. In the second saucepan, add the oil, and turn the heat to medium.

3. Add garlic, shallot and saute for another minute

4. Add mushrooms, sage and rosemary and saute for another minute, mixing.

5. Add the wine and reduce to almost dry

6. Add the cooked farro and stir

7. Add two ladle worth of stock, and fold continuously with the wooden spoon.

8. Once the liquids has almost evaporated, add two more ladles.

9. Repeat until all but 2 cups of liquid are left

10. Add the asiago, salt and pepper and taste

11. Reserve the last 2 cups of liquid and add to the final product if it turns too thick.

