Vessel Kitchen is celebrating 8 years with an 8th location!

Vessel Kitchen is celebrating its eighth anniversary with the addition of its first Utah County location opening in American Fork on Saturday, September 7, 2024.

It's at 197 State Street, and Vessel has a lot planned to people who stop in.

The first 25 people in line will receive exclusive Vessel Swag and a BOGO deal.

The next 50 will receive a free side.

The next 50 will receive a free drink.

All 125 will be entered in a drawing to win a $100 gift card.

You can learn more at vesselkitchen.com and tag @vesselkitchen in a picture of you at the grand opening for a chance to win a $100 gift card.