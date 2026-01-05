Vessel Kitchen is opening its tenth location this month in Logan, bringing its globally inspired, scratch-made menu to Cache Valley for the first time!

Guests can expect fresh, nourishing dishes in a warm, casual setting, with menu options suited for every type of eater — from vegan to gluten-free, Whole30 to kid-friendly.

Vessel Kitchen is committed to making better food available to everyone. The local restaurant offers nourishing, delicious dishes inspired by flavors from around the world, bringing a mix of healthy and hearty options, with the freedom to customize your meal to suit your exact tastes, needs.

The team prepares signature dishes and salads that are both nourishing and delicious, like The Baby Jean salad, which features Sweet Potato Hash, Lemony Quinoa, Herbed Snap Pea + Cucumber, Chopped Kale, Spiced Tahini and Miso Sesame Carrot Dressing.

Grand opening festivities kick off on Thursday, January 22, starting with a ribbon cutting at 11 a.m., accompanied by live music, followed by special promotions, giveaways, and activities throughout the day.

Located in the Old Fire Station 70 just east of Main Street in downtown Logan at 76 E 200 N, the new restaurant will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

To learn more or browse the menu, visit vesselkitchen.com or follow @vesselkitchen on Instagram.