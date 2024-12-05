Vessel Kitchen is ready to help you prepare your holiday meals. In fact, they'll do "Everything but the Ham".

That's a bundle where you get everything but the main dish (ham). Vessel Kitchen will provide an array of scratch-made holiday favorites.

The standard bundle includes your choice of two winter market sides, glazed winter root vegetables, fennel and onion gratin, green bean almondine, honey brioche pull-apart rolls and your choice of one scratch-made sauce and one holiday dessert.

They also have a gluten-free bundle that includes your choice of two winter market sides, glazed winter root vegetables, fennel & onion gratin, green bean almondine, gluten-free biscuits, and your choice of one scratch-made sauce and pear cranberry crisp.

These holiday items will be available from Friday, December 20 to Tuesday, December 24, 2024. Be sure to get your orders in before 9pm on Sunday, December 22, 2024 to secure your holiday spread.

Go to vesselkitchen.com to learn more and place your order.