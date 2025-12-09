Via 313's Better Giving Through Pizza is an ongoing initiative created to give back to local communities

Via 313 was founded by Detroit-born brothers in 2011 in a nondescript trailer in Austin, Texas.

They specialize in "square" pizzas, but they're actually rectangles and baked in metal trays - just like the ones used on the automotive assembly lines at the Big Three in Detroit.

Braden Bijold, General Manager of Via 313 in Murray, joined us to show us how one of their most popular pizzas, the Triple Threat Pizza, is assembled.

It's layered with smoked pepperoni, jalapeño pepperoni and natural casing pepperoni for a bold, craveable take on Detroit-style pizza

Braden also mixed up an Apple Charlie's Old Fashioned, a holiday-inspired cocktail made with Crown Apple, Old Overholt Rye, Brown Sugar Cinnamon Syrup, Angostura Bitters, and Smoked with Apple Wood Chips.

Via 313 also just launched daily specials throughout the week, check out @via313on social channels to see what offers are available.

Via 313's Better Giving Through Pizza is an ongoing initiative created to give back and has donated more than $200,000 to more than 45 charities.

A portion of the profits from Via 313's monthly specials are always donated to local nonprofit partners. This month they are giving back to USARA Utah Recovers.

You can learn more at via313.com.