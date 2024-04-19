Victoria Song helps her clients make the impossible, probable

Even supermodel Cindy Crawford says Utahn Victoria Strong has changed her life!

Victoria is the author of "Bending Reality", the Wall Street Journal best-selling book.

She is an alumna of Yale University and Harvard Business School, but her life has not always been easy.

She was abused as a child, but through perseverance and her healing journey, she has drawn on those struggles and now helps others find their own confidence, calmness and energy.

Victoria shared three of her secrets:

1. Emotion is energy in motion; it's vital to allow emotion to move through and out instead of trapping it.

2. Reshape your identity. Identify the patterns it created in your life and the parts of your identity needed to reshape and refine for a healthier you.

3. Bending Reality: Learn to live more in expansion rather than contraction. Expansion leads to bending your reality.

She works with CEOs and entrepreneurs from throughout the country, including well-known celebrities like Cindy Crawford, as well as small business owners.

You can click here to learn more about the Bending Reality Book and free trial.

