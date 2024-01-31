Vineyard is the very first city certified as a "City of Kindness"

The Utah city of Vineyard is partnering with the nonprofit One Kind Act a Day, designating them as the first "Certified City of Kindness".

We talked with "One Kind Act a Day" Executive Director Curtis Bennett about what that means. He says Vineyard has integrated the principles of kindness into the very fabric of the city, affecting schools, businesses and community life.

One Act a Day is a nonprofit dedicated to fostering kindness and has already worked with other organizations in the state like the Monticello Academy, where the kids pledged to be kind.

Their principal says in the month of December 41,000 acts of kindness were carried out by the students.

But, Vineyard is the first city to take the message to heart. . "It has been our observation that from the mayor to city employees, public safety, residents, and most importantly, the schools of Vineyard, a culture of kindness is alive and vibrant. This is a community that understands that kindness is transformational in every component of our lives, positively impacting, now and in the future, our direct quality of life," says Bennett.

Vineyard now hopes other cities will follow suit.

You can take the pledge personally at thepowerofkind.org.

