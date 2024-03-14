Vintage Ski Fashion Show at Utah Olympic Park

From padded one-piece jump-suits to over-the-boot stretch pants and floral designs -- they’ll all be part of a fashion flashback March 20 at the History Welcome Party at the Utah Olympic Park.

Festivities will begin with a free reception in the Alf Engen Ski Museum in Park City at 5 PM followed by the vintage fashion show at 5:45 PM on the museum plaza.

Connie Nelson, director of the Engen Museum, said that the fashion show will highlight “surprise local models”

The most iconic ski outfits seen on the ski slopes in recent years are courtesy of Barbara Alley Simon, the “First Lady of Ski Fashion”, and ski memorabilia collector, Bryce James.

If visitors want more fashion flashbacks, they can see more fashions of decades past in the popular ski fashions exhibit in the Engen Museum.

Admission to the fashion show, reception and museum is free but reservations for the reception and fashion show must be made by March 15 by emailing engenmuseum@uolf.org or by calling 435-658-4228.