Violin Making School of America in the heart of SLC

Chances are the first violin you bought your child was factory made and inexpensive, which makes sense considering you don't know yet if they are going to like it.

But if they love it and go on to become a great violinist, tonal and aesthetic beauty will be of utmost importance and they will need a well-made violin.

In the heart of Downtown Salt Lake City, Utah we are lucky to have the incredible Violin Making School of America which is known throughout the entire world.

Jenny Hardman's love for music inspired her to take us behind the scenes to see how students make violins from nothing but pieces of wood.

Founded in 1972 by Peter Paul Prier the school provides a foundation of unique skills of violin making and knowledge on which to build a career as a Luthier.

Charles Woolf came to the school as a student not knowing he would later become a teacher and then love his new life in Utah and violin making so much he would decide to buy the school.

Students come to the Violin Making School of America from all over the world. Next week they will welcome students from North America as well as several countries in Asia as well as Denmark.

For more information go to Violin Making School America or you can follow them on Instagram.