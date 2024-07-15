Visit all 18 stunning homes on this year's Northern Wasatch Parade of Homes

This year's Northern Wasatch Parade of Homes features 18 stunning homes in Davis and Weber counties.

It provides a perfect mixture of custom, semi-custom and production homes that boast the latest home building and interior design trends.

Home will showcase the latest trends with sustainability and ecofriendly designs, including Smart Home Technology and the incorporation of ADU's.

Morgan Saxton was at Home #14, a Henry Walker Home in North Ogden.

The parade takes place through July 20, 2024. They are closed on Sunday and Monday, open Tuesday through Thursday 4-9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 12-9 p.m.

Tickets are $20. Children 4 years and under may enter free.

Make sure to download the app for the best experience and for directions to the homes.

Note: No bare feet are allowed, so make sure to bring a pair of socks.

Take lots of pictures and make sure to tag @northernwasatchparade!

