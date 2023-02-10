Visit Lee's Marketplace for stunning flowers and tasty treats

Love is in the air at Lee's Marketplace, where you can find the perfect floral arrangments this Valentine's Day.

Floral designer Stacey Chartier stopped by The PLACE to show us some unique and stunning designs perfect for Valentine's Day (or any day!).

From tulips and proteas to classic roses and daisies, Lee's has something for every taste and budget. They even have grab and go bouquets that you can arrange yourself at home!

In addition to flowers, Lee's is a great place to grab all of your favorite Valentine's Day goodies.

Lee's has 6 locations from Heber to Herriman, Logan to North Salt Lake. Find more information on leesmarketplace.com.