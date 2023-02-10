Watch Now
The Place

Actions

Visit Lee's Marketplace for stunning flowers and tasty treats

Lee's is the perfect place to pick up flowers and gifts for your sweetie.
Posted at 1:25 PM, Feb 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-10 15:25:34-05

Love is in the air at Lee's Marketplace, where you can find the perfect floral arrangments this Valentine's Day.

Floral designer Stacey Chartier stopped by The PLACE to show us some unique and stunning designs perfect for Valentine's Day (or any day!).

From tulips and proteas to classic roses and daisies, Lee's has something for every taste and budget. They even have grab and go bouquets that you can arrange yourself at home!

In addition to flowers, Lee's is a great place to grab all of your favorite Valentine's Day goodies.

Lee's has 6 locations from Heber to Herriman, Logan to North Salt Lake. Find more information on leesmarketplace.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere