You can visit Nightmare on 13th on Friday the 13th!

Morgan was at the haunted attraction located on 320 West 1300 South in Salt Lake City.

Nightmare on 13th started out in 1990 as the Institute of Terror Haunted House and has grown into one of the country's most successful and scariest places.

And, it's a yearly tradition for many Utahns.

You can go back every single year because they continually switch things up with brand new, never-before-seen themed areas and unique sets.

In fact, Nightmare on 13th was named in the "Top Five Attractions" by America Haunts.

The haunted house is 36,000 square feet and they have professionally-trained actors, professionally-crafted costumes, masks and makeup and cutting-edge animatronics and audio and lighting effects.

If you're not in to being scared, visit Day Haunt at Nightmare on 13th. It's all the incredible scenery lit up without anyone or anything scaring you. This is perfect for children and your jumpiest family members.

You can learn more and get tickets at nightmareon13th.com.