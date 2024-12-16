Visit Red Butte Garden for "Glass in the Garden"

"Glass in the Garden", a show and sale of glass art, is going on now through December 21, 2024 at Red Butte Garden in Salt Lake City.

Explore hundreds of artisan-crafted and one-of-a-kind art pieces and gifts from 35 fused-glass artists including a large supply of Christmas ornaments and jewelry.

The annual show is The Glass Art Guild's chance to showcase and sell their creations.

Each artist will be bringing up to 25 pieces, that means there will be more than 1,000 glass items as part of the show.

The show will take place on the second floor of the Red Butte Garden building, 300 Wakara Way.

Visit glassartguild.org for more information or follow them on Facebook & Instagram.