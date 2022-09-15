Visit the gas station less often with this car that gets 33 miles per gallon

In this week's Auto Pros segment our resident car critic Brian Champangne borrowed a Volkswagen Jetta GLI 2.0 Autobahn from Strong Volkswagen to try out.

The best part, the car can get you 33 miles per gallon, and that's a big benefit as gas prices are sky high.

Brian also liked that he could unlock the doors, with the keys in his pocket.

Inside, power leather seats that are heated and cooled. The sunroof has a shade which lets fresh air in and keeps the sun out.

The Jetta features 18-inch wheels, a two-litre turbo, and a chrome exhaust.

And, it is available in stick shift or automatic.

You can see the Jetta by going to strongvw.com.