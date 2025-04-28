Visiting Angels provides care for seniors and adults, helping them stay in their own homes

Visiting Angels provides professional in-home care for seniors and adults, helping them maintain their independence, in the comfort of their own homes.

Caregivers offer everything from companionship to personal care to meal prep and transportation.

Whether someone needs just a few hours or help around the clock, Visiting Angels is there to support them with compassion and dignity.

You can learn more by going to ut-care.com/fox13 or by calling them at 866-80-ANGEL.

Fox 13's The PLACE is partnering with Visiting Angels to honor "Super Seniors" in our community.

A Super Senior is anyone who is doing extraordinary things to help others, working unique and impactful jobs, or creating or doing something impactful.

You can nominate them here, and once a month a senior will be selected to be recognized with a $250 gift certificate and a basket filled with goodies.