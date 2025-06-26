VitaLife is inviting you to a "Freedom From Fat" day!

They're hosting the free weight loss workshop at their location with food, games and coaching on Saturday, June 28, 2025.

VitaLife has been open in Utah for about six months and are already having amazing results.

Utah's location owner Allan Gale shared that his family has lost a combined 330 pounds!

Davis Jaspers, the founder and creator of VitaLife says they held a class in mid-May with 20 attendees and the average weight loss has been 37 pounds!

VitaLife doesn't do a one-size-fits-all approach to weight loss, so it can really work for each individual.

Jaspers says most people count calories to lose weight, when the focus really needs to be on the way your metabolism works.

Right now you can get a $300 Initial Assessment for only $47. You can also text 385-462-7032.