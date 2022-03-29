Volunteers and food are needed for Salt Lake City Mission's Easter Event

Every year the Salt Lake City Mission works to make sure people have a good Easter dinner.

In 2021 they distributed more than 3,000 meals and this year they want to do more. But, they need food.

Items they need include frozen whole chickens, turkeys, hams, mashed potatoes, yams, canned veggies, dinner rolls, pumpkin pies, gravy packets, stuffing (in a box) and any non perishable food items.

Salt Lake City Mission is holding a Community Food Drive on April 2, 2022 at the Smith's Food & Drug at 4100 South Redwood Road in Salt Lake City from 6am until 10,000 pounds of food is collected.

The Easter Event will take place on April 9, 2022 from 9am to 12pm at the Dual Immersion Academy at 1155 Glendale drive in Salt Lake City. They need more volunteers to help at that event.

If you can donate time, money or food, you can find more information on their website saltlakecitymission.org or follow them on Facebook.

