Volunteers of America has been filling the gaps for Utah's most vulnerable for decades

For nearly 40 years, Volunteers of America (VOA) Utah has helped Utah's most vulnerable residents find a wide range of clinical and supportive services, including mental health.

Kathy Bray, President & CEO of VOA Utah says mental health is just as vital as physical health, yet so many people, especially vulnerable populations, suffer in silence.

The licensed clinicians at VOA Utah treat symptoms and provide counseling for close to 400 people every month.

They have outpatient clinics in Salt Lake at the Cornerstone Counseling Center, and in Murray at the Family Counseling Center.

They provide care for teens, adults and families with children who might otherwise fall though the cracks.

New newest program is a residential mental health treatment center for 16 homeless, mentally-ill men.

AJ Nielsen, Director of Communications at VOA Utah, says, "Through my work at VOA Utah, I've seen how powerful community and connection can be in restoring well-being. Our volunteers don't just show up with meals or donations, they show up with connection, compassion, and a sense of belonging."

And it's a two-way street. Volunteering is a great way to boost your own mental wellness.

It gives people purpose, joy, and a deeper connection to the world around them.

If you or someone you love is struggling, reach out to voaut.org.

Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Utah supports VOA Utah in its efforts to provide these services to members of our community, because we are all "Healthier Together".

