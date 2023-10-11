Volunteers of America Utah's "Recovery on Redwood" will help even more people.

Volunteers of America Utah is a nonprofit with a mission to help people who are vulnerable to improve their lives and increase their self-reliance.

Dan Benshoff, Chief Development Officer at Volunteers of America Utah, says they recently opened Recovery on Redwood, a 75,000 square foot facility in the Glendale neighborhood of Salt Lake City.

It has expanded space (50 additional beds) for community members in need of detoxification services.

Doug Boudreaux, VP of Sales at Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Utah, serves as a board member for VOA Utah and says he is proud to support the program because eleven Utahns die each week from drug overdose, even though that number has declined over the past decade.

In addition to more beds, Recovery on Redwood will provide extended mental health services, thanks to a generous grant from the Miller Foundation to hire and retain more therapists which allows more clients to be treated.

The building is also home to HOP, their 20-person homeless outreach program.

Recovery on Redwood is also the home of administration employees and where the volunteer meal service is managed and it also is an in-kind donation drop off location.

In total, close to 7,000 individuals will be served annually by Recovery on Redwood programs.

Benshoff says it's a $20 million dollar project, and they've secured $14 million to date. He says, "We are reaching out to the public to help us bridge the remaining $6 million."

The VOA Utah end-of-year giving campaign will run from late November through December 31, 2023.

You can select the program you want to support or give to the general fund. All donations are tax deductible and 100 percent goes to benefitting the many programs and services of VOA Utah.

This time of year is also a great time to volunteer for meal service or to create a donation drive with your family, church group, book club, work group or any other group or sign up by yourself.

Their annual fundraiser, Silver & Sandstone, will be on Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 6:30pm at the Natural History Museum of Utah.

But if you're interested in attending — hurry and sign up here — they are almost sold out of tickets.

You can learn more at voaut.org.