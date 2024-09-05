Wait until you hear what the Utah Symphony has in store this season!

The Utah Symphony is bringing the movie "Jurassic Park" to life! Audience members can watch the movie on the big screen as musicians perform the iconic score live!

You can see Jurassic Park in Concert on September 13 and 14, 2024. Thanksgiving Point, the Natural History Museum and Dinosaur National Park will all be in the lobby with more information about dinosaurs!

It's the first in the fall line-up of magical musical performances. Next up on September 20 and September 21, 2024 is Cirque Cinema.

This is a feast for your senses where spectacular orchestra joins forces with aerial artists, contortionists and ballet dancers of L.A.'s Troupe Vertigo.

This all will be set to familiar film music from Mission Impossible, Star Wars, Harry Potter, Pink Panther, West Side Story and more!

in the lobby, guests will enjoy a themed photo op and classic carnival games like "Spin the Wheel", "Plinko" and bottle toss.

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with Celebración Sinfónica on September 27 and September 28, 2024.

This program will feature the spirited sounds of Latin America and Spain with the return of vivacious conductor Enrico Lopez-Yañez and Costa Rican trumpet soloist José Sibaja.

Enjoy food, artisan crafts, and dancers on the plaza before the concert on Saturday at 10am and 6pm.

You can get your tickets or find out more by calling 801-533-NOTE or by visiting Utahsymphony.org.