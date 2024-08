Madison Reid is "Mrs. Madi" on her baking blog, and she's sharing some of her secrets to the perfect chocolate chip cookies.

Madi says it all comes down to knowing a little something about chemistry.

On her blog, she teaches simple tricks that can transform anyone into an all-star baker.

She says everyone can master baking!

Learn more at mrsmadi.com and search for "The Chemistry of Chocolate Chip Cookies" to print a tutorial for yourself.