Want to be happier? Try serving others with the help of USANA Kids Eat

Research has shown that giving makes us feel happy. It's good for our health and it evokes gratitude. You could even say it's good for the soul.

Michelle Benedict with USANA Kids Eat knows first-hand how that works. Her days are filled with helping people who struggle to take care of themselves.

She says in Utah current data shows that 1 in 9 Utah children is food insecure, meaning they don't know where their next meal will come from.

Almost 14,000 students in the Salt Lake City schools are in that situation.

USANA Kids Eat is working to change that. In 2022 they delivered more than 444,000 meals to at-risk youth in 84 schools from Ogden to Herriman.

Michelle says there are several ways you can help. You can become a monthly donor. Every dollar goes to food for kids. No donation goes to administration costs. Those are taken care of by USANA Health Sciences.

You could also adopt a school. Families, business teams and other groups do that together.

Visit usanakidseat.org to learn more.