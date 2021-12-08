Watch
Want to feel good during the holidays? Serve others!

Do you want to feel good during the holidays? Do something good for someone else! We learn about The Winter Foundation.
Posted at 1:51 PM, Dec 08, 2021
Rachel Barker is a blogger and lifestyle expert who says when it comes to overall health and wellness during the holidays, it might come down to how much you're serving others.

Rachel says practicing gratitude is part of our well-being, but service is a component of that, and it's great for our "feel good" hormones.

Once you serve, you'll be addicted and will be hooked on the rewards.

Rachel told us about a friend of hers who started The Winter Foundation which helps kids who need a little extra at Christmas.

The school districts provide a wish list, and the organizations provides it.

You can learn more from Rachel on her website, dearrach.com and on Instagram @dear.rach.

